Israel celebrates its 70th birthday with parties and BBQ's

People dance during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 19, 2
People dance during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 19, 2
An Israeli submarine sails during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursda
People watch as an Israeli submarine and battle ship sails during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 19
Israel's Air Force acrobatic team fly over a kite during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Te
A woman smiles during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 19,
Paratroopers drop into the Mediterranean Sea before an air show during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state
Israelis watch an air show during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursda
Israelis watch an air show during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursda
Israelis watch an air show during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursda
People celebrate Independence Day marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/O
An Israeli man celebrates Independence Day marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 19, 2018. (A
Paratroopers drop into the Mediterranean Sea during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Avi
Paratroopers drop into the Mediterranean Sea during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Avi
Israeli kids play during celebrations for Israel's 70th Independence Day, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Od
People watch as an Israeli acrobatic team fly over during Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 19, 2018.
Israelis watch an air show during Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 19, 2018. Israel is celebrating it
Israelis watch an air show during Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Israelis watch an air show during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursda
Paratroopers drop into the Mediterranean Sea during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Avi
Paratroopers drop into the Mediterranean Sea during Independence Day celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of the state in 1948, in Tel Avi
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is celebrating 70 years since the modern Jewish state was established.
Parks and beaches were packed Thursday with people celebrating the country's Independence Day with barbecue and parties or by watching air force fly-bys or hiking in nature.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the country's annual Bible Quiz, in which young Jewish scholars from around the world compete.
Festivities began the night before when in sharp contrast, Israel abruptly crossed over from its melancholy Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and terrorism victims.
The grouping of the two days is intentional, to show the link between the costly wars Israel has fought and the establishment and survival of the Jewish state.
This year, festivities came amid regional tensions in Syria near Israel's northern frontier and along its southern Gaza border.