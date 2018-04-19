Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;Mostly cloudy;32;26;WSW;18;74%;63%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;30;22;Sunny and beautiful;31;21;NNW;12;44%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sun, some clouds;31;14;Cooler;23;12;W;32;58%;77%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clouding up;17;13;Sunny;19;14;E;19;77%;7%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;26;12;Warm with hazy sun;22;9;NNW;13;66%;2%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;11;3;A shower;9;3;SE;11;62%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;22;10;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;S;10;29%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and chilly;7;-1;Milder;15;7;SSW;24;50%;37%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with sunshine;32;22;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;NE;14;61%;39%;6

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;24;13;Showers and t-storms;24;13;NNE;15;49%;82%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;15;Clouds and sun;20;16;WNW;17;64%;30%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;Partly sunny, breezy;35;19;SE;25;19%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;35;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;E;8;76%;78%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;34;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SSW;9;57%;60%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Nice with some sun;35;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;S;12;68%;45%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;22;13;Hazy sunshine;20;13;N;11;68%;8%;7

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;26;13;Partly sunny;28;14;SW;20;47%;80%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;Mostly sunny;20;8;NNW;13;48%;2%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine and warm;25;13;Sunny and warm;26;13;WSW;11;60%;3%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;17;9;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SE;9;77%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;24;15;Mostly cloudy;25;16;ENE;11;63%;36%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;25;12;Partly sunny;25;10;WSW;11;43%;0%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;25;14;Hazy and very warm;25;12;N;8;67%;1%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;23;10;Sun and some clouds;19;7;ENE;14;46%;9%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;24;10;Sunshine, pleasant;23;9;ESE;6;47%;1%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;29;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;20;NE;10;81%;72%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;18;A thunderstorm;29;18;NE;7;46%;78%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Sunny and nice;24;12;WSW;11;53%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Abundant sunshine;32;18;Warm with some sun;33;20;NNE;15;25%;26%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;18;10;Partial sunshine;20;10;SSE;14;70%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;28;19;E;7;62%;44%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;29;Mostly sunny;37;28;SSE;19;60%;7%;13

Chicago, United States;Sunny and breezy;8;0;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;2;E;10;51%;2%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;10;75%;70%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;17;9;Sunshine and mild;18;7;NW;16;72%;1%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;Mostly cloudy;22;17;N;20;89%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;22;10;Partly sunny;21;12;SE;17;44%;44%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Thunderstorms;30;24;SW;11;86%;100%;3

Delhi, India;Sunshine and warm;41;25;A t-storm in spots;39;21;WNW;23;23%;40%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;20;5;A little p.m. rain;12;1;NE;18;56%;87%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;38;27;S;18;51%;48%;11

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;SE;7;72%;70%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;17;7;Fog to sun;16;6;N;12;68%;2%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, cool;12;5;Clouds and sun;16;5;NNE;11;44%;6%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;19;15;Breezy with hazy sun;18;16;ESE;41;76%;44%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;27;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;SE;19;79%;55%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;25;12;Sun and some clouds;26;13;SE;7;49%;8%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Partial sunshine;29;22;NE;14;68%;44%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;15;3;Partly sunny;12;6;WSW;18;75%;61%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Variable cloudiness;34;26;Mostly cloudy;35;25;SE;14;55%;34%;10

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Mostly cloudy;26;23;E;18;79%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;27;23;Cloudy with a shower;28;23;ENE;26;66%;64%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;40;26;Hazy sun and warm;40;25;E;9;25%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;30;16;Cooler with t-storms;21;13;NE;19;79%;99%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;19;10;An afternoon shower;15;8;NE;21;75%;55%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NE;12;70%;77%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;26;Plenty of sun;35;26;NNW;13;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;24;12;A t-storm in spots;22;11;NNW;12;65%;55%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A stray t-shower;18;5;Partly sunny, cool;16;2;W;11;39%;5%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;26;Sunny and very warm;36;22;W;18;20%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;26;15;Hazy sunshine;28;15;S;12;51%;26%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;42;25;Mostly sunny, warm;42;26;NNW;13;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler with a shower;14;8;Decreasing clouds;17;8;NNW;23;50%;6%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;E;20;60%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;23;Clouds and sun;32;23;WSW;9;70%;74%;11

Kolkata, India;Warm with hazy sun;36;26;Warm with sunshine;38;26;SSW;15;56%;2%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;Downpours;32;24;NNW;7;83%;84%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;1;Partly sunny, mild;17;3;ENE;12;44%;53%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SW;11;72%;63%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;22;18;More sun than clouds;23;18;S;12;71%;18%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;24;13;Periods of sun;24;15;SE;13;62%;70%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;Hazy sun and warm;25;12;ENE;6;57%;10%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;19;11;Sunny and warmer;22;13;SSE;11;47%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;8;82%;86%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;24;11;Hazy sun;23;11;ESE;16;48%;9%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;W;10;73%;84%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;9;81%;68%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;34;26;Mostly sunny, nice;35;26;ENE;16;53%;36%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;Sunny and delightful;22;10;SW;9;62%;0%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;Clouds and sun, nice;28;12;ENE;9;29%;26%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;30;23;E;12;60%;41%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Overcast and breezy;13;5;Partly sunny, warmer;17;8;W;15;60%;15%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Rather cloudy;31;26;A morning shower;31;26;SSW;10;73%;77%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;27;19;Showers and t-storms;25;19;NNE;10;81%;86%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;6;1;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;NW;23;54%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Some brightening;15;5;Becoming cloudy;13;7;SW;18;49%;35%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;35;27;Hazy sunshine;33;27;NW;15;59%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;15;A t-storm in spots;23;16;WSW;12;78%;79%;8

New York, United States;Spotty showers;9;2;Variable cloudiness;11;3;NNW;28;41%;3%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;30;14;Mostly sunny;28;14;WNW;16;46%;9%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;6;-2;Increasing clouds;9;5;SSW;23;49%;58%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;Sunny and nice;25;11;NE;9;50%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;14;4;Periods of sun;16;2;W;8;70%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and cold;5;-2;Cloudy and chilly;6;-4;NW;25;59%;28%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;29;26;A shower;29;25;ENE;10;82%;90%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NW;15;73%;67%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;30;24;Afternoon showers;28;23;ENE;13;82%;81%;10

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;28;13;Hazy sun and warm;28;15;NNE;6;59%;3%;6

Perth, Australia;Clearing;21;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;NNW;13;61%;27%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;SW;9;60%;71%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;28;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;16;73%;64%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;NE;7;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warm;25;10;Warm with some sun;27;10;S;8;53%;0%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;27;8;Sunny, nice and warm;26;8;N;9;51%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;12;A little rain;21;12;SSW;11;62%;88%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;E;16;68%;63%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;24;A few showers;28;23;SE;12;83%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;6;A little a.m. rain;9;4;SW;9;80%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler;10;4;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;13;59%;25%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;High clouds;28;21;NE;9;65%;9%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;33;20;Mostly cloudy;35;24;E;13;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Warmer with hazy sun;26;13;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;N;10;55%;2%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;14;3;Cloudy;12;6;W;11;65%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sun and some clouds;16;9;Plenty of sun;18;9;W;14;64%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ENE;15;70%;67%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;28;23;A shower in spots;28;23;ESE;22;72%;62%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;26;20;Partly sunny;27;20;N;11;62%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;24;13;Mostly cloudy;25;12;NE;9;34%;36%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;Sunny and nice;27;10;SW;5;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;NE;13;67%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;13;Hazy sun and warm;25;15;ESE;16;52%;27%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;16;7;Partly sunny;15;6;SSW;12;59%;67%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;Mostly sunny;26;10;WSW;6;47%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;27;16;Partly sunny, warm;27;17;SSE;23;56%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NNE;11;76%;88%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;22;10;Spotty showers;18;5;SE;16;59%;84%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;29;23;E;25;70%;57%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny, warm;21;8;W;19;58%;13%;4

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;25;18;Partly sunny;25;19;SSW;16;66%;38%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;29;20;Clouds and sun;29;21;ESE;16;58%;21%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;11;3;Partly sunny;15;6;WSW;18;72%;62%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cool;16;6;Abundant sunshine;20;9;E;10;47%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;19;7;Mostly cloudy;17;7;NW;24;49%;11%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;ENE;13;28%;26%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;26;17;Nice with some sun;24;19;SSW;16;54%;13%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;28;13;Mostly sunny, warm;28;12;ENE;9;42%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;20;13;Periods of sun;25;14;SSE;16;50%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and cold;4;-2;Sunny and breezy;8;-1;NW;26;59%;1%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and some clouds;21;16;Turning sunny;22;16;ENE;13;73%;4%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;NE;8;66%;30%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;High clouds, warmer;22;2;Cloudy and cooler;12;-1;SE;11;33%;63%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;14;7;Rain and drizzle;13;6;ESE;9;54%;99%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;25;11;Some sun, pleasant;25;9;SE;9;48%;0%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;36;24;ESE;8;47%;25%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy with sunshine;15;4;Sunny and pleasant;18;10;WSW;11;62%;11%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;21;5;Sunshine and mild;21;11;SW;8;43%;2%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;16;15;Partly sunny;19;14;NW;38;72%;7%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;37;25;Sunny and very warm;37;25;W;11;43%;6%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning out cloudy;21;7;A t-shower, cooler;16;5;ENE;6;62%;100%;7

