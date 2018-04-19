Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 19, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;78;Mostly cloudy;89;79;WSW;11;74%;63%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;86;72;Sunny and beautiful;88;71;NNW;8;44%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sun, some clouds;88;58;Cooler;74;54;W;20;58%;77%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clouding up;63;55;Sunny;67;57;E;12;77%;7%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;79;53;Warm with hazy sun;72;49;NNW;8;66%;2%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;51;37;A shower;48;37;SE;7;62%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;71;50;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;S;6;29%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and chilly;45;30;Milder;59;44;SSW;15;50%;37%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with sunshine;89;72;Mostly sunny and hot;91;72;NE;9;61%;39%;6

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;76;56;Showers and t-storms;75;56;NNE;10;49%;82%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;64;59;Clouds and sun;68;60;WNW;11;64%;30%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;Partly sunny, breezy;95;66;SE;16;19%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;94;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;E;5;76%;78%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;92;72;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SSW;5;57%;60%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Nice with some sun;94;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;S;7;68%;45%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;71;55;Hazy sunshine;67;55;N;7;68%;8%;7

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;79;55;Partly sunny;82;57;SW;13;47%;80%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;73;54;Mostly sunny;68;47;NNW;8;48%;2%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine and warm;76;55;Sunny and warm;79;55;WSW;7;60%;3%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;62;48;Mostly cloudy;64;49;SE;6;77%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;75;59;Mostly cloudy;78;61;ENE;7;63%;36%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;77;54;Partly sunny;76;50;WSW;7;43%;0%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;78;57;Hazy and very warm;77;54;N;5;67%;1%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;74;50;Sun and some clouds;66;45;ENE;9;46%;9%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;75;51;Sunshine, pleasant;73;48;ESE;4;47%;1%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;84;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;68;NE;6;81%;72%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;85;65;A thunderstorm;85;65;NE;4;46%;78%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;Sunny and nice;75;54;WSW;7;53%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Abundant sunshine;90;65;Warm with some sun;91;68;NNE;9;25%;26%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;64;51;Partial sunshine;67;50;SSE;9;70%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;68;Partly sunny;82;66;E;4;62%;44%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;99;84;Mostly sunny;99;83;SSE;12;60%;7%;13

Chicago, United States;Sunny and breezy;46;33;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;35;E;7;51%;2%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm around;88;77;SW;6;75%;70%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;62;47;Sunshine and mild;65;45;NW;10;72%;1%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;73;63;Mostly cloudy;72;62;N;12;89%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;71;51;Partly sunny;70;53;SE;11;44%;44%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Thunderstorms;86;75;SW;7;86%;100%;3

Delhi, India;Sunshine and warm;106;77;A t-storm in spots;102;70;WNW;14;23%;40%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;68;42;A little p.m. rain;54;35;NE;11;56%;87%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;91;79;A t-storm around;100;81;S;11;51%;48%;11

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;90;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;SE;4;72%;70%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;63;45;Fog to sun;61;43;N;8;68%;2%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;42;Clouds and sun;61;41;NNE;7;44%;6%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;66;59;Breezy with hazy sun;65;60;ESE;25;76%;44%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;81;73;A t-storm in spots;85;73;SE;12;79%;55%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;76;54;Sun and some clouds;79;55;SE;5;49%;8%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;Partial sunshine;84;71;NE;9;68%;44%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;59;38;Partly sunny;53;43;WSW;11;75%;61%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Variable cloudiness;93;80;Mostly cloudy;95;77;SE;8;55%;34%;10

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;80;70;Mostly cloudy;79;73;E;11;79%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;81;73;Cloudy with a shower;83;73;ENE;16;66%;64%;6

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;104;79;Hazy sun and warm;104;78;E;6;25%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;86;61;Cooler with t-storms;70;56;NE;12;79%;99%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;67;51;An afternoon shower;59;47;NE;13;75%;55%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;NE;7;70%;77%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;96;78;Plenty of sun;94;79;NNW;8;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;75;54;A t-storm in spots;72;52;NNW;8;65%;55%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A stray t-shower;64;41;Partly sunny, cool;60;36;W;7;39%;5%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;79;Sunny and very warm;97;72;W;11;20%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;79;59;Hazy sunshine;83;59;S;8;51%;26%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;108;77;Mostly sunny, warm;107;78;NNW;8;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler with a shower;57;46;Decreasing clouds;63;46;NNW;14;50%;6%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A t-storm in spots;88;77;E;12;60%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;90;73;Clouds and sun;89;73;WSW;6;70%;74%;11

Kolkata, India;Warm with hazy sun;98;79;Warm with sunshine;101;79;SSW;10;56%;2%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;77;Downpours;89;76;NNW;4;83%;84%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;61;34;Partly sunny, mild;62;37;ENE;7;44%;53%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;A thunderstorm;89;78;SW;7;72%;63%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;72;65;More sun than clouds;73;65;S;8;71%;18%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;75;55;Periods of sun;75;58;SE;8;62%;70%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;82;57;Hazy sun and warm;76;54;ENE;4;57%;10%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;65;52;Sunny and warmer;72;55;SSE;7;47%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;SW;5;82%;86%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;76;53;Hazy sun;73;52;ESE;10;48%;9%;6

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;80;A p.m. t-storm;87;81;W;6;73%;84%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;82;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;6;81%;68%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;93;79;Mostly sunny, nice;94;79;ENE;10;53%;36%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;Sunny and delightful;72;51;SW;6;62%;0%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;83;51;Clouds and sun, nice;82;54;ENE;5;29%;26%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny;86;74;E;7;60%;41%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Overcast and breezy;56;41;Partly sunny, warmer;62;46;W;9;60%;15%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Rather cloudy;87;78;A morning shower;88;79;SSW;6;73%;77%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;81;66;Showers and t-storms;77;66;NNE;6;81%;86%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;43;34;Mostly cloudy;45;30;NW;14;54%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Some brightening;60;41;Becoming cloudy;56;45;SW;11;49%;35%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;95;81;Hazy sunshine;92;81;NW;9;59%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;60;A t-storm in spots;74;61;WSW;7;78%;79%;8

New York, United States;Spotty showers;48;36;Variable cloudiness;53;38;NNW;17;41%;3%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;86;58;Mostly sunny;82;58;WNW;10;46%;9%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;43;28;Increasing clouds;48;41;SSW;14;49%;58%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;73;53;Sunny and nice;76;52;NE;5;50%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;58;39;Periods of sun;61;36;W;5;70%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and cold;40;29;Cloudy and chilly;43;25;NW;16;59%;28%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;84;78;A shower;84;77;ENE;6;82%;90%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NW;9;73%;67%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;85;75;Afternoon showers;83;74;ENE;8;82%;81%;10

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;82;56;Hazy sun and warm;83;59;NNE;3;59%;3%;6

Perth, Australia;Clearing;70;56;Partly sunny, nice;73;59;NNW;8;61%;27%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;SW;6;60%;71%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little a.m. rain;82;75;A t-storm around;92;75;ENE;10;73%;64%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;73;A t-storm in spots;92;73;NE;5;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, warm;77;50;Warm with some sun;80;49;S;5;53%;0%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;81;46;Sunny, nice and warm;78;46;N;6;51%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;53;A little rain;70;53;SSW;7;62%;88%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;E;10;68%;63%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;75;A few showers;82;73;SE;7;83%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;51;43;A little a.m. rain;48;40;SW;6;80%;89%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler;50;39;Partly sunny;66;50;WSW;8;59%;25%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;82;69;High clouds;83;71;NE;6;65%;9%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;91;68;Mostly cloudy;95;75;E;8;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Warmer with hazy sun;78;56;Mostly sunny, warm;80;55;N;6;55%;2%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;58;37;Cloudy;53;42;W;7;65%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Sun and some clouds;62;48;Plenty of sun;65;49;W;9;64%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;65;A t-storm in spots;82;66;ENE;10;70%;67%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;83;74;A shower in spots;83;74;ESE;14;72%;62%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;79;67;Partly sunny;81;68;N;7;62%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;75;55;Mostly cloudy;77;54;NE;5;34%;36%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;80;50;Sunny and nice;80;49;SW;3;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;83;72;A t-storm in spots;85;71;NE;8;67%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;77;55;Hazy sun and warm;77;59;ESE;10;52%;27%;8

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;62;44;Partly sunny;59;44;SSW;7;59%;67%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;Mostly sunny;78;51;WSW;4;47%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;81;61;Partly sunny, warm;81;63;SSE;14;56%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;79;NNE;7;76%;88%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;72;50;Spotty showers;64;41;SE;10;59%;84%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;73;A shower in spots;84;74;E;15;70%;57%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;64;49;Mostly sunny, warm;71;46;W;12;58%;13%;4

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;77;64;Partly sunny;77;66;SSW;10;66%;38%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;84;69;Clouds and sun;84;70;ESE;10;58%;21%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;52;37;Partly sunny;58;42;WSW;11;72%;62%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cool;61;43;Abundant sunshine;68;47;E;6;47%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;67;45;Mostly cloudy;62;45;NW;15;49%;11%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;67;52;Mostly sunny, nice;73;59;ENE;8;28%;26%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;78;63;Nice with some sun;76;66;SSW;10;54%;13%;10

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;82;55;Mostly sunny, warm;82;53;ENE;5;42%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;68;56;Periods of sun;77;56;SSE;10;50%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and cold;39;29;Sunny and breezy;46;30;NW;16;59%;1%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and some clouds;69;61;Turning sunny;71;60;ENE;8;73%;4%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;72;56;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;NE;5;66%;30%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;High clouds, warmer;72;35;Cloudy and cooler;54;31;SE;7;33%;63%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;57;44;Rain and drizzle;55;43;ESE;6;54%;99%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;77;52;Some sun, pleasant;76;49;SE;5;48%;0%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;88;74;Mostly sunny;97;74;ESE;5;47%;25%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy with sunshine;59;38;Sunny and pleasant;65;51;WSW;7;62%;11%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;71;42;Sunshine and mild;69;51;SW;5;43%;2%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;61;59;Partly sunny;67;58;NW;24;72%;7%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;98;76;Sunny and very warm;99;78;W;7;43%;6%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning out cloudy;69;45;A t-shower, cooler;61;41;ENE;4;62%;100%;7

