Chelsea defender Alonso gets 3-match ban for violent conduct

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso will serve a three-match ban for a challenge on Shane Long that was missed by officials during Saturday's win at Southampton.

The left wingback stood on the back of Long's leg during the Premier League game.

The Football Association says Alonso was found guilty of violent conduct at a regulatory commission hearing.

Alonso was immediately ruled out of the Premier League game at Burnley on Thursday the FA Cup semifinal match against Southampton on Sunday and the league trip to Swansea on April 28.

The 27-year-old Alonso was Chelsea's only representative in the Professional Footballers' Association Premier League team of the year that was announced Wednesday.

Chelsea is fifth in the league, chasing Tottenham for the final Champions League qualification place.