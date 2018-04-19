Taiwan and Palau post offices co-launch aquatic life postage stamps

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's national postal service Chunghwa Post Co. has announced it will release postage stamps with Palau-authorized images featuring a green sea turtle and a shark. The new aquatic life stamps will be on sale starting June 26 this year.

The company signed an authorization agreement with the Palau Post Office on Thursday, and it will also be the first postage stamp sporting identical image as released by another country.

The authorization deal is part of the company's effort to support Palau's works on aquatic life conservation, and to raise public awareness for these lovely sea creatures.

Chunghwa Post Chairman Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said that the new aquatic life set contains two stamps: one featuring a green sea turtle and the other a shark, each with a face value of NT$28 and NT$13; stamp collectors can purchase them at post offices islandwide and on its online shopping mall starting June 26.