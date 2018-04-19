Willingness to fix euro's flaws is fading fast

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — When Angela Merkel was re-elected as Germany's leader in March, the way looked open for European nations to finally patch the remaining cracks in the euro — the structural flaws that threatened to break apart the shared currency in 2010-12.

Suddenly, those prospects for far-reaching agreements are fading, as one proposal after another falls by the wayside.

The reason: longstanding German fears of being handed the bill for financial profligacy in other member countries.

A long-awaited European Union summit in June may now produce vague agreements only on limited parts of what was meant to be a wide-ranging plan to strengthen the way the euro is set up.