178 high school students in southwestern Taiwan suffer food poisoning 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Nearly 200 high school students in southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County have sought treatment for food poisoning over the past two days, reported Liberty Times.

After being served lunch at National Chiayi Senior Commercial Vocational School yesterday afternoon, hundreds of students have reported suffering stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea and other symptoms associated with food poisoning, with 178 having officially checked in to Chiayi Christian Hospital.

The Chiayi City Public Health Bureau conducted on-site inspections of the school and school lunch suppliers and took samples of the lunches and the students' vomit which have been submitted to the lab for verification of the cause in seven days.



Students enter emergency room. (CNA image)

Chiayi City Public Health Bureau Director Chang Yao-mao (張耀懋) said that the current epidemic situation has stabilized and asked the lunch vendors to stop supplying meals, and the school has been asked to make sure all students, faculty and staff wash their hands and to have the facilities disinfected.

According to Chiayi County Senior Secretary of Business Liao Shan-chi (廖山啟), the school has five food suppliers and every month each class votes on their favorite vendors to order lunch from. This time, lunch boxes were prepared for 22 classes and were delivered at noon to the school's convenience store, where the students pick them up and carry them to their classroom to eat.



Students being treated in emergency room. (CNA image)

Liao said that of the 678 students who had consumed the lunch boxes, 40 percent experience symptoms of discomfort. Today, food suppliers were asked to provide porridge and the classrooms and bathrooms were disinfected with bleach.



