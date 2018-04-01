  1. Home
Chinese bombers transit Miyako Strait between Taiwan and Japan

The Chinese Air Force conducts long flight training exercises as the live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait continue

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/19 16:55

Flight path of the Chinese H-6K Bombers, April 18 (Image from Japanese SDF)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the Chinese Navy is in the midst of five days of live-fire naval drills near Quanzhou in the Taiwan Strait, the Chines Air Force is conducting training exercises as well.

On the morning of April 18, the PLA air force reportedly dispatched  two bomber aircraft to carry out long range flight training through the Miyako Strait and into the western Pacific.

According to website HK01, the Japanese Ministry of Defense released a report on April 18 stating that two Chinese Xian H-6 bombers had crossed the Miyako Strait to enter the western Pacific, then turned southwest for long haul flight training.

The Japanese Self Defense Force photographed the planes as they crossed into the Pacific.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense subsequently released a report confirming the Japanese report that the two bombers entered the western Pacific via the Mikayo Strait, before eventually returning to the East China Sea using the same flight route.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense stated that the Chinese aircraft were being monitored, and that they did not pose any threat to Taiwan.
H-6K bombers
Chinese aircraft
PLAAF
Japan
SDF
Ministry of National Defense

