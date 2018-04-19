|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|15
|2
|.882
|—
|Toronto
|12
|5
|.706
|3
|New York
|8
|8
|.500
|6½
|Baltimore
|5
|13
|.278
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|5
|13
|.278
|10½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|Detroit
|6
|9
|.400
|3
|Chicago
|4
|11
|.267
|5
|Kansas City
|3
|13
|.188
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Houston
|12
|7
|.632
|1½
|Seattle
|9
|7
|.563
|3
|Oakland
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|Texas
|7
|13
|.350
|7
___
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 11, Kansas City 3, 1st game
Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 5, Kansas City 4, 2nd game, 10 innings
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 1
Texas 7, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 10, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 4, Seattle 1
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit 6, Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 4, Texas 2
Oakland 12, Chicago White Sox 11, 14 innings
Toronto 15, Kansas City 5
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1, 16 innings
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0
Houston 7, Seattle 1
|Thursday's Games
Baltimore (Cobb 0-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-0), 10:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Kansas City (Hammel 0-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Bauer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 2-1) at Detroit (Norris 0-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Texas (Minor 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 0-0) at Oakland (Graveman 0-3), 10:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07 p.m.