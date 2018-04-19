Basque public TV says militants of ETA to disband in May

MADRID (AP) — A regional public broadcaster says the Basque militant group ETA is ready to announce its final dissolution early next month, putting an end to decades of violent campaign for independence from Spain.

ETA killed more than 800 people including police, politicians and entrepreneurs before giving up its armed campaign for Basque independence in 2011 and getting rid of its arsenal one year ago.

Both France and Spain, where the group committed most of its deadly actions over more than 40 years, have demanded it take a further step and disband.

The Basque regional broadcaster ETB reported late on Wednesday that ETA will announce that step on the first weekend of May.

ETB said that an event to mark the end of ETA will be held in southern France before the final announcement by the group.