Belt homers as Giants beat Diamondbacks 4-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer with two out in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.

Andrew McCutchen opened the 14th with a leadoff single against Brad Boxberger. Buster Posey then struck out swinging and Evan Longoria flied to center before Belt a hit a towering drive into the seats in right for his second homer of the season.

Boxberger (0-1) had opened the season with seven scoreless appearances of an inning apiece. Hunter Strickland (2-0) got the win despite blowing a save chance.

Arizona rallied in the bottom half of the 10th. Pinch-hitter John Ryan Murphy and David Peralta began the inning with consecutive doubles against Cory Gearrin.

The Diamondbacks had runners on the corners with one out when Gearrin struck out A.J. Pollock. Daniel Descalso then walked before Alex Avila grounded out, giving Gearrin his first save.