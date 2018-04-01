Taiwan President wears traditional dress in Swaziland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During her official visit to Swaziland, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wore a traditional local wrap-around dress known as an “emahiya” and told it fitted well with the blue suit she was wearing underneath.

Tsai was on her first visit to Africa since her swearing in as president in 2016, and Swaziland, a small land-locked country inside South Africa, is one of Taiwan’s only two allies on the continent, with Burkina Faso in central West Africa being the other one.

While visiting a hospital Wednesday, Tsai received the Swazi dress, described as a “sarong” by the Taiwanese media, from Prince Hlangusemphi, the country’s minister of economic planning and development. She immediately wrapped it around over her dress, and joked that the red-and-blue emahiya fitted her well. The president also asked the media to take pictures, the Central News Agency reported.

The hospital she visited had been built in the 1920s, but a Taiwanese company was helping it to upgrade its facilities for the 21st century so it could receive an estimated 600 patients a day, according to CNA.

One of the most serious problems health care in Swaziland was facing, was a brain drain. Medical students would travel to South Africa for training, but would then seek out British Commonwealth countries with higher wages to practice the medical profession instead of returning to Swaziland, the CNA reported. Trainees studying in Taiwan would return to their native country to help their fellow citizens, Taiwanese officials in Swaziland said.