|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|15
|54
|19
|21
|.389
|MSmith TB
|16
|51
|6
|19
|.373
|Mauer Min
|12
|44
|6
|16
|.364
|Moustakas KC
|16
|66
|10
|23
|.348
|Lowrie Oak
|19
|81
|11
|28
|.346
|Judge NYY
|16
|59
|15
|20
|.339
|Pillar Tor
|17
|65
|14
|22
|.338
|Gregorius NYY
|16
|51
|14
|17
|.333
|HRamirez Bos
|14
|55
|10
|18
|.327
|Cano Sea
|16
|52
|13
|17
|.327
|Home Runs
Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Choo, Texas, 5; KDavis, Oakland, 5; MChapman, Oakland, 5; Davidson, Chicago, 5; Gregorius, New York, 5; Betts, Boston, 5; 12 tied at 4.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 21; Gregorius, New York, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 15; Haniger, Seattle, 15; HRamirez, Boston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; 7 tied at 13.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Severino, New York, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.