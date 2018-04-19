Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|001
|000
|001—2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|003
|10x—4
|9
|0
Hamels, C.Martin (7), Claudio (8) and Chirinos; Faria, Roe (7), Alvarado (8), Colome (9) and Sucre. W_Faria 1-1. L_Hamels 1-3. Sv_Colome (4). HRs_Texas, Choo (5).
___
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|031—5
|7
|0
|Detroit
|001
|001
|031—6
|13
|0
Gausman, M.Castro (7), Bleier (7), O'Day (8), Araujo (9) and Joseph, Sisco; Boyd, Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), VerHagen (8), Greene (9) and Hicks. W_Greene 1-0. L_Araujo 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Sardinas (1), Valencia (2). Detroit, Cabrera (2), Hicks (1), Candelario (2), Machado (1).
___
|Kansas City
|002
|020
|010—
|5
|8
|2
|Toronto
|103
|020
|36x—15
|15
|1
Kennedy, K.McCarthy (6), Keller (7), Grimm (8), Flynn (8) and Butera; Happ, D.Barnes (7), Loup (8), Tepera (8), Mayza (9) and R.Martin, Maile. W_Happ 3-1. L_Kennedy 1-2. HRs_Kansas City, Soler (1), Merrifield (1). Toronto, Hernandez (1), Granderson (2), Solarte (4).
___
|Chicago
|150
|301
|001
|000
|00—11
|17
|0
|Oakland
|130
|400
|030
|000
|01—12
|16
|0
Fulmer, Santiago (2), Bummer (4), Volstad (4), Farquhar (8), Avilan (8), N.Jones (8), Soria (10), Rondon (11), Shields (14) and Castillo, Narvaez; Triggs, Coulombe (2), Casilla (4), Pagan (6), Hatcher (7), Buchter (8), Treinen (9), Trivino (12) and Maxwell, Lucroy. W_Trivino 1-0. L_Shields 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Moncada (3). Oakland, Canha (2), Lowrie (6).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|000
|010
|0—1
|12
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|000
|010
|1—2
|13
|1
Carrasco, Miller (8), McAllister (9), T.Olson (9), Otero (10), C.Allen (12), Goody (13), Belisle (14), Tomlin (15) and R.Perez, Gomes; Berrios, Reed (8), Rodney (9), Duke (10), Pressly (11), Rogers (13), Hildenberger (14), Busenitz (15) and J.Castro. W_Busenitz 1-0. L_Tomlin 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (4). Minnesota, Sano (4).
___
|Houston
|010
|000
|600—7
|12
|1
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
G.Cole, J.Smith (8), McHugh (9) and McCann; Leake, Vincent (7), Pazos (7), Bradford (9) and Freitas, Marjama. W_G.Cole 2-0. L_Leake 2-1.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|001
|000
|010—
|2
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|331
|03x—10
|13
|0
Freeland, Oberg (5), Senzatela (7), Dunn (8) and Iannetta; Kuhl, Crick (7), Romero (8) and E.Diaz. W_Kuhl 2-1. L_Freeland 0-3. HRs_Colorado, Iannetta (2). Pittsburgh, Rodriguez (2).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|002
|000
|00x—2
|8
|3
Mahle, Brice (6), Peralta (7), Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Davies, Jennings (7), J.Barnes (8) and Bandy. W_Davies 1-2. L_Mahle 1-3. Sv_J.Barnes (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (7).
___
|Washington
|300
|000
|101—
|5
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|200
|09x—11
|8
|0
Roark, Madson (8), Solis (8), A.Cole (8) and Severino; Matz, Sewald (5), A.Ramos (8), Lugo (9) and Lobaton, Nido. W_A.Ramos 1-1. L_Madson 0-2. HRs_Washington, Zimmerman 2 (3). New York, Cespedes (4).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|101—3
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|13x—7
|11
|1
Velasquez, E.Ramos (7), Milner (8) and Knapp; B.McCarthy, Carle (6), Winkler (8), Minter (9) and K.Suzuki. W_B.McCarthy 3-0. L_Velasquez 1-2. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (2), Flaherty (1).