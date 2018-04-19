  1. Home
2 years after Prince's death, prosecutor to update probe

By AMY FORLITI , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/19 12:35

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A two-year probe into the overdose death of music superstar Prince is reaching a critical stage as a county prosecutor reveals whether criminal charges will be filed.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz planned a news conference Thursday morning to give an update on the investigation. It is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Prince died April 21, 2016, after being found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his home and recording studio in a Minneapolis suburb. An autopsy showed he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Prince's death at 57 sparked a national outpouring of grief, as well as a joint county and federal investigation.