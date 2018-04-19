Taiwan's new education minister denies US citizenship, job in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Academician Wu Maw-Kuen (吳茂昆) was sworn in as Taiwan's new education minister Thursday morning, and dismissed an allegation that he took a job in China's state-funded Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Wu released a one-thousand-word letter Wednesday evening to respond to questions over his qualifications as an education minister, including dual citizenship, a job in China's Chinese Academy of Sciences, a job in a Chinese superconductor company, overpayment of his stipend, power abuse in hiring and promotion, and land speculation with developers when acting as president of National Dong Hwa University (NDHU).

In response to the allegations, mostly made by blue camp politicians, Wu said it's a "smear campaign" and was calling a halt to the spread of the baseless allegations.

Wu firstly denied having U.S. citizenship, saying a Wikipedia article erroneously described him as a American-Taiwanese professor, which he has asked his secretary to make corrections to on Wednesday. Wu explained that he obtained permanent residency when he was teaching in the U.S. in 1981, but had proactively abandoned his permanent resident status when he took a senior job at the National Science Council in 2002, which was later promoted into a ministry in 2014.

He continued to explain that the accusations of stipend overpayment were clearly the result of administrative negligence on school's end, and he did not proactively ask to receive funds for academic research. Also, he denied the allegation that he exercised power to hire and promote staff, saying the decisions have been made through group assessments and meetings.

Wu denied the allegation about land speculations with developers, saying the decision to choose sites for expansion has been made by his predecessor, not by him. He emphasized that an official investigation of all these allegations during his term at the school have been completed and proved his innocence, calling a stop of spreading the false accusations.

Regarding the position in China's state-funded research institute, Wu said he went to the institute on behalf of Academia Sinica's Institute of Physics for academic exchanges only. He said that he never accepted any offers by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

As for the accusation that a Chinese tech company listed him as consultant, Wu reiterated that he has never accepted any offer by the company, which, he said, is taking advantage of its Taiwanese partner AST. Wu said AST also specializes in superconductivity and invited him to serve as a consultant in 2000, but the Chinese company is believed to unilaterally list AST's consultants as theirs without consent.

"As an education worker, I would love to contribute my knowledge in my field, and that's why I accept the offer to serve as education minister," said Wu at the end of the letter.