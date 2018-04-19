Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 10:46 a.m. today (April 19), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 32.9 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien County and was measured at a depth of 20.5 kilometers, based on CWB data.

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Hualien County and Yilan County, while a lower intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taoyuan City, Nantou County and Taichung City.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

In the first three months of this year, the number of earthquakes recorded in Taiwan has been higher than the annual average over the previous three years, primarily due to aftershocks from the deadly magnitude 6.0 Hualien Earthquake on Feb. 6, according to the CWB.