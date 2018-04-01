Taipei to hold Fashion Week to promote local brands: Minister of Culture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) announced Wednesday that the ministry would organize the Taipei Fashion Week in November, with the hope of promoting Taiwan’s fashion brands.

The evening event of the Creative Expo Taiwan, CET Night, was held at Taipei's Huashan 1914 Creative Park on Wednesday. It integrated a fashion runway show, gourmet food tasting, and ceremony of the Cultural & Creative Awards.

In particular, the runway show and the fine-dining tasting invited 10 contemporary designers and two well-known chefs to create clothing collections and special dishes. They took inspiration from workers of different industries in Taiwan, such as hairstylists, fishermen, bakers, cleaning staff, and many others.



The fashion runway show at the CET Night (Photo courtesy of Central News Agency)

The event was a cultural representation of the spirits of Taiwanese workers from different professional fields, said the ministry.

The Minister of Culture also said, “The Taiwanese workers are not only laborers but also creators of Taiwanese lifestyle and culture.”

In addition, Cheng said the ministry would host the Taipei Fashion Week in November. “I hope this platform will showcase the vigor and innovation of Taiwan’s design talent, and that it will also help Taiwan’s fashion industries enter the international market,” said Cheng.

The ministry also said it would organize the Fashion Awards in 2019. “We hope to encourage Taiwanese people to value domestic design,“ said the ministry.

Celest Ting (丁曉菁), deputy minister of culture, Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), deputy minister of economic affairs, and Zhang Tie-zhi (張鐵志), deputy secretary-general of the Taipei-based non-profit organization, the General Association of Chinese Culture, also joined the event.

The event also included a ceremony of Cultural & Creative Awards. Five designers and teams were conferred the special awards, among thirty works that were shortlisted.

The ministry said the committee had received more than 500 works this year, and that the awards were meant to encourage young talent to devote themselves to design, while urging Taiwanese enterprises to value innovation.