Taipei New Horizon Art Festival now open for submissions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Taipei New Horizon Art Festival (TNHAF) is accepting submissions from April 19 through July 1.

Organized by Taipei New Horizon Foundation (TNHF), the fest is dedicated to providing platforms and assistance to workers in the cultural industry, to help them make their creative ideas a reality.

Now in its fourth year, the fest invites budding artists, designers, and anyone with original and novel ideas to think outside the box, and let their imagination run wild with proposals taking the form of visual design, exhibitions, performances, multimedia, performance art, or others.

Since its inception, the competition has received over 570 entries; 29 of those proposals have been realized thanks to the TNHF. Among the projects, “XYZ Play-ing: City Swing (XYZ嬉遊中),” a giant installation of swings, won the top prize of the NT$1 million (US$33,850) production grant in 2016 and was a huge success when put on show at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.

Since winning the award, the four youths who incorporated technology, space, and a living philosophy into the work have established their own workshop “Seed SpaceLab" (彡苗空間實驗), which has developed a clientele comprising developers, malls, art institutions, and others hailing from Taiwan and China.

Winners of the contest will receive a production subsidy ranging from NT$300,000 to NT$1 million, as well as curation resources such as exhibition venues, professional consultation, and promotion assistance.

To learn more, visit the official site of Taipei New Horizon Art Festival.