|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|RFlaherty Atl
|14
|48
|7
|17
|.354
|Grandal LAD
|13
|49
|8
|17
|.347
|Swanson Atl
|15
|64
|7
|22
|.344
|Cabrera NYM
|17
|67
|16
|23
|.343
|Martinez StL
|17
|59
|5
|20
|.339
|Kemp LAD
|15
|45
|6
|15
|.333
|DPeralta Ari
|13
|54
|11
|18
|.333
|Dickerson Pit
|15
|61
|10
|20
|.328
|Bryant ChC
|15
|58
|9
|19
|.328
|Herrera Phi
|15
|58
|9
|19
|.328
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Albies, Atlanta, 5; LeMahieu, Colorado, 5; Molina, St. Louis, 5; DeJong, St. Louis, 5; JBaez, Chicago, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5.
|Runs Batted In
Harper, Washington, 18; Cespedes, New York, 17; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; JBaez, Chicago, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; 6 tied at 13.
|Pitching
Corbin, Arizona, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; Scherzer, Washington, 3-1; 14 tied at 2-0.