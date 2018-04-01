Taiwan and Indonesia's largest Islamic order to cooperate in business, education

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and Indonesia continue to expand cooperation, building working partnerships in areas of business and education.



This week on Tuesday, April 17 the Taiwan-ASEAN Business Council (TABC) signed an MoU to promote bilateral investment with the largest Islamic Organization in Indonesia, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), which maintains an extensive network of businesses, educational institutions and hospitals in the predominately Muslim nation.

Nahdlatul Ulama is a Sunni Islamic movement (and political party) founded on a tradition of jurisprudence, based in Indonesia. The chief of NU’s office for economic development, Eman Suryman, said that 40 percent of Indonesia’s population is a member of NU. The group represents the largest independent Islamic organization on earth.

Following the initial MoU signed on April 17, thanks to the contacts and endorsement of Nahdlatul Ulama, representatives of Taiwanese universities and Indonesian universities on April 18 signed a staggering 722 MoUs to promote educational exchanges between the two countries.

According to the report, The MoUs were signed by representatives of the NU organization who are on an official visit to Taipei. Members of NU’s central education committee representing their network of schools and universities signed agreements with Taiwan’s Ministry of Education that will form the basis of partnerships between 25 Indonesian universities and 40 Taiwanese universities.

On the business side, TABC Chairman Lu Jih-sheng (盧日勝) said that NU affiliated businesses will become key partners in helping Taiwan and Indonesia to deepen cooperation in areas like intelligent farming, intelligent cities, and in developing various medical and financial technologies, reports CNA.



NU’s visit to Taiwan and the incredible number of MoUs signed this week are only the beginning of what looks to be a bright future of cooperation and exchange between Taiwan and Indonesia, which is a key partner nation of the Tsai administration’s Southbound Policy.