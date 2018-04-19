A's beat White Sox in 14-inning, nearly 6-hour game

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson singled over left fielder Nicky Delmonico to drive in Marcus Semien with two outs in the 14th inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 12-11 in a wild game that lasted nearly six hours Wednesday.

The A's trailed 6-1, 9-4 and 10-8, then gave up a tying run in the ninth before scoring the winning run off James Shields (1-1) five innings later.

The teams combined for 33 hits and 18 walks —12 by Chicago pitchers — in a game that lasted 5 hours and 48 minutes. It was the third-longest game by time in Oakland Athletics history.

Semien singled with two outs in the 14th and stole second. After Shields walked Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis, Olson lined an 0-1 pitch deep to left, and Delmonico watched it go over his head.

Lou Trivino (1-0) pitched three innings for his first major league win. He made his big league debut in a 10-2 win over Chicago Tuesday.

The White Sox fell to 4-11, matching their worst start since 1997.

Both bullpens got depleted. Shields was scheduled to start against Houston on Friday but instead became the 10th pitcher used by White Sox manager Rick Renteria.

The A's were down to their last reliever and even had outfielder Jake Smolinski warming up to pitch at one point.

Olson finished with four hits and three RBIs, Lowrie also drove in three and Mark Canha homered to help the A's complete the three-game sweep of the White Sox. Stephen Piscotty added two hits to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Chicago lost its fourth straight despite a big day by leadoff hitter Yoan Moncada. Moncada hit his first career grand slam, scored three times and matched his career high of four RBIs.

Jose Abreu had three hits, two RBIs and was hit by a pitch early in the game for Chicago. Delmonico had three hits, and Matt Davidson added two singles.

Moncada's slam off right-hander Andrew Triggs capped a five-run second inning. Moncada also singled, stole a base and scored in the first, then walked and scored in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Kevan Smith (sprained left ankle) went 2 for 5 with two RBIs as part of his rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Shields was scheduled to pitch against Houston on Friday in Chicago but that could change after his relief appearance. Shields is 2-2 in six career starts against the Astros.

Athletics: RHP Kendall Graveman (0-3, 9.87 ERA) pitches the opener of a three-game series against Boston on Friday at the Coliseum. Graveman has allowed four runs or more in each of his four starts this season.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball