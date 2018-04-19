Tigerair Taiwan to be probed over measles cluster infection: minister

Taipei, April 18 (CNA) The minister of health and welfare said Wednesday that his ministry will launch an investigation into whether the management of budget carrier Tigerair Taiwan is at fault after five of its employees were confirmed to have contracted measles in a cluster infection in Taiwan.



"If the airline is found to have violated the relevant regulations, it will be punished according to the law," said Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) when answering questions from reporters at the Legislative Yuan.



On March 29, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) under the Ministry of Health and Welfare reported Taiwan's first imported case of measles infection, with the patient, male, identified as a cabin crew member at Tigerair Taiwan.



The man was found to have passed on the disease to one passenger on a flight from Thailand. However, upon his return, he traveled via Tigerair Taiwan to Okinawa while he was still contagious.



That trip caused five people to be infected, including three Tigerair Taiwan cabin crew members, according to the CDC.



The agency on Tuesday reported two more confirmed cases of measles infection, both involving Tigerair Taiwan cabin crew members who had been in contact with the first case that originated from Thailand.



The cluster infection triggered by the culprit had as of Wednesday sickened 12 people, five of whom are Tigerair Taiwan employees, according to the latest CDC data.



This year, the total number of confirmed cases had reached 18 as of Wednesday, including six imported cases, the data shows.



Currently a total of 2,978 people are being quarantined for observation, which will last until May 6, the CDC said.

