10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. 'A FEW PASSENGERS WERE VERY STRONG'

The terrifying string of events on Southwest Flight 1380 brought out acts of bravery among passengers and crew — and drew praise for the pilot who guided the plane safely to the ground.

2. WHO'LL FOLLOW RAUL CASTRO AS CUBAN PRESIDENT

With the Castro era closing, 57-seven-year-old First Vice President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez is picked as the sole candidate for the post.

3. ONCE AGAIN, ISLAND GOES DARK

An island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico, which is struggling with an increasingly unstable power grid nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria.

4. WHY FACT-FINDING MISSION HAS BEEN DELAYED

Assailants open fire at a U.N. security team visiting the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, forcing it to return to its base.

5. BUSH FAMILY EXPRESSES THANKS

Former President George H.W. Bush says the outpouring of love and friendship toward Barbara Bush following her death "is lifting us all up."

6. WITNESS SAYS COSBY ACCUSER SPOKE OF PLOT

The chief accuser at the comedian's sexual assault retrial talked about framing a celebrity before going to police with her allegations, a key defense witness testifies.

7. MAKER OF BUMP STOCKS GOING OUT OF BUSINESS

The announcement by industry leader Slide Fire comes after Trump said his administration would ban the devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to shoot continuously.

8. WHAT'S FRESH REMINDER OF 'RETAIL RACISM'

The handcuffed arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is the latest example of the different treatment that African-Americans and minorities frequently face at stores and restaurants.

9. PLANET-HUNTING SPACECRAFT LAUNCHED

NASA's Tess spacecraft embarks on a quest to find planets around neighboring stars that might support life.

10. HOLLYWOOD BLOCKBUSTER ARRIVES IN RIYADH

Saudi Arabia holds a private screening of "Black Panther" to herald the launch of movie theaters in the kingdom.