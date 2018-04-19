  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/19 07:18
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 14 2 .875
Toronto 12 5 .706
New York 8 8 .500 6
Baltimore 5 13 .278 10
Tampa Bay 5 13 .278 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 9 6 .600
Minnesota 7 5 .583 ½
Detroit 6 9 .400 3
Chicago 4 10 .286
Kansas City 3 13 .188
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 4 .765
Houston 11 7 .611
Seattle 9 6 .600 3
Oakland 8 10 .444
Texas 7 13 .350

___

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 11, Kansas City 3, 1st game

Miami 9, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 5, Kansas City 4, 2nd game, 10 innings

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 10, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 4, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 2

Toronto 15, Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Minnesota at San Juan, Puerto Rico, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Baltimore (Cobb 0-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 2-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-0), 10:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.