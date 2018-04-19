Hernandez has 4 hits, Blue Jays rout slumping Royals 15-5

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Curtis Granderson hit his ninth career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays routed Kansas City 15-5 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep of the Royals, losers of eight straight.

Hernandez singled and scored in the first, homered in the third, flied out in the fourth, singled in the sixth and hit a two-run triple in the seventh. It was the first four-hit game of his career.

Needing a double for the cycle, Hernandez struck out swinging in the eighth against reliever Brian Flynn.

Granderson's slam, which came off Justin Grimm, was the big blow in a six-run eighth. Toronto set season highs with 15 runs and 15 hits.

Yangervis Solarte also homered for the Blue Jays, a solo shot in the third. Solarte had two hits and a walk and scored each time he reached base.

Toronto (12-5) is off to its best start since 2009.

J.A. Happ (3-1) allowed five hits and four runs in six innings to win his third straight start as the Blue Jays won their fourth straight and eighth of nine.

After losing its first two home games of the season, Toronto has won seven of eight at Rogers Centre. The Jays have outscored opponents 67-40 in 10 home games.

Toronto has won 12 of its past 15 home meetings with Kansas City.

Whit Merrifield had a two-run homer and Jorge Soler hit a solo blast, but the Royals' April slide continued.

Hernandez and Solarte connected off Kansas City's Ian Kennedy (1-2). The right-hander allowed six runs, four earned, and eight hits in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP Clay Buchholz made his first start at Double-A San Antonio Tuesday, allowing two hits in 4 2/3 shutout innings. Buchholz made just two starts with Philadelphia last season before undergoing elbow surgery. ... Buchholz worked with catcher Salvador Perez, who is rehabbing a sprained left knee. It was Perez's final game at Double-A before advancing to Triple-A Omaha.

Blue Jays: 3B Josh Donaldson (right shoulder) will not be ready to come off the disabled list when he is eligible to return Saturday, manager John Gibbons said. Donaldson is working out at Toronto's minor league complex in Dunedin, Florida. ... DH Kendrys Morales (right hamstring) is expected to come off the disabled list Friday.

UP NEXT

Royals: Kansas City is off Thursday before a doubleheader at Detroit Friday, its second in four days. RHP Jakob Junis (2-1, 1.93 ERA) starts Game 1 against Detroit RHP Michael Fulmer (1-2, 3.86). RHP Jason Hammel (0-1, 3.86) starts Game 2 for the Royals against LHP Daniel Norris (0-1, 7.11).

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 3.86) starts as the Blue Jays begin a four-game series at the Yankees. LHP CC Sabathia (0-0, 4.00) starts for New York.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball