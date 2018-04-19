Fresno State professor: Barbara Bush an 'amazing racist'

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California state university is investigating Twitter comments made by an English professor who claims former first lady Barbara Bush was an "amazing racist."

Bush died Tuesday at age 92.

The Fresno Bee (https://bit.ly/2J8FNTN ) reports Lynnette Zelezny, provost at California State University, Fresno, said on Wednesday that comments by Randa Jarrar were "disrespectful."

Zelezny also disputed Jarrar's assertion that she has tenure protection and will never be fired. Jarrar is on leave this semester.

Jarrar expressed her comments shortly after the official announcement of Bush's death.

"Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal," Jarrar wrote on Twitter. "F--- outta here with your nice words."

Jarrar describes herself in her Twitter messages as an Arab-American and a Muslim-American woman.