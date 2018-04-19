Ronaldo scores with backheel flick, saves Madrid from loss

MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a late backheel flick to help Real Madrid salvage a 1-1 home draw against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Wednesday.

Ronaldo netted the 87th-minute equalizer with a subtle touch of the ball with his back to the goal, redirecting a low shot by Luka Modric from outside the area and keeping Madrid in the fight for second place.

Madrid moved within three points of Atletico Madrid, which visits Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Barcelona, which drew 2-2 at Celta Vigo on Tuesday, holds a 12-point lead at the top of the standings.

Ronaldo has scored at least one goal in his last 12 matches, with 22 in total during that streak. He has 26 goals in his last 15 matches.

