Missouri governor banks on public backing in not resigning

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is defying calls to resign from top Republican lawmakers and instead banking on the support of regular Republican voters as he fights allegations of sexual and political misconduct.

Greitens' bravado against lawmakers who could impeach him may be politically risking. But it also may help shape his image outside the Capitol.

Some supporters told The Associated Press on Wednesday that they continue to stand by Greitens. One woman said she would do so even if Greitens were accused of dancing naked with a llama. His supporters say Greitens deserves his day in court.

Greitens faces a May 14 trial on a felony invasion of privacy charge related to an affair. He also has been accused of wrongly using a charity donor list for his political campaign.