BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/04/19 05:32
LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Match

Brighton 1, Tottenham 1

Wednesday's Match

Bournemouth 0, Man United 2

Thursday's Matches

Leicester vs. Southampton

Burnley vs. Chelsea

Friday's Match

Brighton vs. Tottenham

Saturday's Matches

West Brom vs. Liverpool

Leicester vs. Southampton

Watford vs. Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs. Huddersfield

Bournemouth vs. Man United

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal vs. West Ham

Stoke vs. Burnley

Man City vs. Swansea

Monday's Match

Everton vs. Newcastle

England Championship
Friday's Match

Millwall vs. Fulham

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Sheffield United

Bristol City vs. Hull

Derby vs. Middlesbrough

Sunderland vs. Burton Albion

Brentford vs. QPR

Ipswich vs. Aston Villa

Leeds vs. Barnsley

Preston vs. Norwich

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Reading

Bolton vs. Wolverhampton

Cardiff vs. Nottingham Forest

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Shrewsbury 0, Charlton 2

Rochdale 0, Oldham 0

Wigan 1, Oxford United 0

Doncaster 3, Bury 3

Gillingham 0, Rotherham 1

Bradford 3, Portsmouth 1

Thursday's Match

Blackburn vs. Peterborough

Saturday's Matches

Southend vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Shrewsbury vs. Bury

AFC Wimbledon vs. Oldham

Scunthorpe vs. Walsall

Rochdale vs. Bradford

Rotherham vs. Bristol Rovers

Fleetwood Town vs. Wigan

Doncaster vs. Oxford United

Northampton vs. Plymouth

Portsmouth vs. Charlton

Gillingham vs. Blackpool

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Lincoln City 0, Wycombe 0

Exeter 2, Chesterfield 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Yeovil 0

Friday's Match

Coventry vs. Stevenage

Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City vs. Colchester

Barnet vs. Newport County

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham

Forest Green Rovers vs. Chesterfield

Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley

Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale

Exeter vs. Crawley Town

Carlisle vs. Luton Town

Swindon vs. Grimsby Town

Crewe vs. Morecambe

Notts County vs. Yeovil

England FA Cup
Saturday's Match

Man United vs. Tottenham

Sunday's Match

Chelsea vs. Southampton