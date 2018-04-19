American Express 1Q profits rise 31 percent, helped by taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — Credit card giant American Express is reporting the second-highest quarterly profit in its history, driven by strong customer spending on its namesake credit cards and a much lower tax bill.

New York-based American Express earned a profit of $1.63 billion, or $1.86 a share, compared with a profit of $1.25 billion, or $1.36 a share, a year earlier. The results beat analysts' expectations, who were looking for AmEx to report a profit of $1.70 a share.

Like other financial companies, American Express benefited greatly from the new tax law. The company's effective tax rate dropped from 32 percent to 21.5 percent.

AmEx customers spent 10 percent more on their cards last quarter compared to a year ago, which also helped boost profits.