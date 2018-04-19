Textron and CSX rise while IBM and Lam Research skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Best Buy Co., up $2.65 to $75.40

The electronics retailer will team up with Amazon to sell its Smart TVs.

Lam Research Corp., down $8.56 to $203.77

The chip equipment maker said it expects shipments to decrease in the second quarter compared to the first.

IBM Corp., down $12.12 to $148.79

The technology company said its profit margins decreased and analysts weren't impressed with its first-quarter results.

CSX Corp., up $4.44 to $61.01

The railroad company said its profit nearly doubled as it continued to cut costs and its restructuring expenses decreased.

Textron Inc., up $4.05 to $63.99

The plane and helicopter maker had a strong first quarter and will sell a business to Emerson Electric for $810 million.

Morgan Stanley, up 2 cents to $53.26

The investment bank said its trading and investment banking business had a strong quarter, as did it wealth management unit.

Tesla Inc., up $5.66 to $293.35

The Chinese government eliminated a rule that requires automakers to partner with local companies. It's effective immediately for electric car makers.

Adtran Inc., down $1.10 to $14.95

The networking equipment maker took a bigger-than-expected loss and had weaker sales in the first quarter.