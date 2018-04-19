BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2800 Up 96 May 2736 2825 2736 2824 Up 96 Jul 2824 Up 94 Jul 2700 2856 2696 2800 Up 96 Sep 2730 2877 2724 2824 Up 94 Dec 2722 2854 2718 2806 Up 78 Mar 2711 2827 2702 2780 Up 69 May 2694 2799 2694 2770 Up 62 Jul 2721 2772 2721 2769 Up 60 Sep 2736 2773 2736 2773 Up 59 Dec 2744 2776 2744 2776 Up 56 Mar 2785 Up 56