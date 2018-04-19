BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2800
|Up
|96
|May
|2736
|2825
|2736
|2824
|Up
|96
|Jul
|2824
|Up
|94
|Jul
|2700
|2856
|2696
|2800
|Up
|96
|Sep
|2730
|2877
|2724
|2824
|Up
|94
|Dec
|2722
|2854
|2718
|2806
|Up
|78
|Mar
|2711
|2827
|2702
|2780
|Up
|69
|May
|2694
|2799
|2694
|2770
|Up
|62
|Jul
|2721
|2772
|2721
|2769
|Up
|60
|Sep
|2736
|2773
|2736
|2773
|Up
|59
|Dec
|2744
|2776
|2744
|2776
|Up
|56
|Mar
|2785
|Up
|56