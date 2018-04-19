New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|117.15
|Up
|1.30
|May
|113.75
|115.35
|113.35
|114.90
|Up
|1.35
|Jul
|119.30
|Up
|1.20
|Jul
|116.05
|117.70
|115.65
|117.15
|Up
|1.30
|Sep
|118.35
|119.95
|117.90
|119.30
|Up
|1.20
|Dec
|121.90
|123.20
|121.40
|122.80
|Up
|1.20
|Mar
|125.30
|126.85
|124.95
|126.35
|Up
|1.20
|May
|127.85
|129.20
|127.50
|128.70
|Up
|1.10
|Jul
|130.00
|131.50
|129.75
|130.85
|Up
|.95
|Sep
|131.95
|133.45
|131.95
|132.75
|Up
|.75
|Dec
|135.00
|136.35
|135.00
|135.50
|Up
|.50
|Mar
|139.20
|139.20
|138.20
|138.25
|Up
|.25
|May
|140.95
|140.95
|139.95
|140.10
|Up
|.35
|Jul
|142.60
|142.60
|141.55
|141.75
|Up
|.30
|Sep
|144.15
|144.15
|143.05
|143.35
|Up
|.30
|Dec
|146.55
|146.55
|145.80
|145.80
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|147.95
|Up
|.30