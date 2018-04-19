  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/19 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 117.15 Up 1.30
May 113.75 115.35 113.35 114.90 Up 1.35
Jul 119.30 Up 1.20
Jul 116.05 117.70 115.65 117.15 Up 1.30
Sep 118.35 119.95 117.90 119.30 Up 1.20
Dec 121.90 123.20 121.40 122.80 Up 1.20
Mar 125.30 126.85 124.95 126.35 Up 1.20
May 127.85 129.20 127.50 128.70 Up 1.10
Jul 130.00 131.50 129.75 130.85 Up .95
Sep 131.95 133.45 131.95 132.75 Up .75
Dec 135.00 136.35 135.00 135.50 Up .50
Mar 139.20 139.20 138.20 138.25 Up .25
May 140.95 140.95 139.95 140.10 Up .35
Jul 142.60 142.60 141.55 141.75 Up .30
Sep 144.15 144.15 143.05 143.35 Up .30
Dec 146.55 146.55 145.80 145.80 Up .30
Mar 147.95 Up .30