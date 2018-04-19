Golovkin gets opponent for May 5 fight in Martirosyan

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Gennady Golovkin finally has an opponent for his May 5 fight.

The middleweight champion has found a replacement for Canelo Alvarez, who has been suspended for six months by the Nevada Athletic Commission for failing two drug tests. Golovkin will defend his WBC, WBA and IBF title against Vanes "The Nightmare" Martirosyan at the StubHub Center.

Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 knockouts) and Alvarez fought to a draw last September, and the rematch was the most anticipated bout of the year. But Alvarez tested positive for clenbuterol.

Should Triple G beat Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs), the rematch with Alvarez likely will take place later in the year. Alvarez's promoters say he will return to the ring in September.