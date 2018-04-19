Brazil to increase capacity to help Venezuelan migrants.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil is increasing its capacity to help migrants crossing the border from Venezuela to escape the economic and political crisis affecting their country.

The Social Development Ministry said Wednesday it is building 11 shelters in the northern state of Roraima where migrants will receive temporary housing, medical treatment and meals.

The shelters will accommodate 500 people each and are expected to be ready by the end of May.

More than 50,000 Venezuelans have already crossed the border and are occupying already existing shelters or sleeping in tents or on park benches.

The Roraima government has asked the Supreme Court to temporarily close the border because the state's health, housing and education services are overwhelmed.

The court is expected to rule on the request in 30 days.