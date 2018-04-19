Court blocks law that diverts money from Planned Parenthood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal appeals court has blocked an Ohio law that diverts public money from Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood says the law violates the organization's constitutional rights by denying it public funds "in retaliation for" providing abortions. The state says Ohio gets to choose how to spend the public's money.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati sided with Planned Parenthood on Wednesday in upholding a lower court decision blocking the law.

The law targeted money Planned Parenthood gets through Ohio's health department. Those mostly federal dollars support initiatives that provide HIV tests, cancer screenings and other prevention services.

The Ohio law would have barred such funds from going to entities that perform or promote abortions.

The Attorney General's Office says it's weighing an appeal.