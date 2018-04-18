  1. Home
Model Alliance fights back against Karl Lagerfeld remarks

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/18 23:47

FILE - in this Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld walks over the stage at Chanel's pre-fall Metiers d'Art fashion show in the ne

NEW YORK (AP) — An organization that protects the rights of models has called for action against outspoken fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Lagerfeld was quoted by a French magazine as calling models "stupid," ''toxic" and "sordid creatures." The April 12 interview on the magazine's website, Numero.com, also quotes Lagerfeld as saying models should "join a nunnery" if they don't want their pants pulled down during photo shoots.

The founder of the Model Alliance, Sara Ziff, says Lagerfeld remarks were a "flippant dismissal" of sexual harassment and abuse in the fashion industry.