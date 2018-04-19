Theron's not leaving the US due to racism but is concerned

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlize Theron isn't leaving the United States over racism concerns, but the white South Africa-born actress, who has adopted a black daughter and son, says she's "constantly concerned" about her children's safety.

In an Elle magazine interview published last week, Theron was quoted as saying she wouldn't travel with her family to parts of the United States due to worries about racism and had thought about leaving the country to keep her children safe.

The 42-year-old actress-producer said in interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that her comments were "taken to the extreme" in media reports. Theron spoke while promoting her motherhood-focused movie, "Tully," due in theaters on May 4.