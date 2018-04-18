Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino sets June 28 opening date

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino resort will open on June 28.

The former Trump Taj Mahal casino is being rebranded as a Hard Rock property.

It is one of two shuttered casinos due to reopen this summer, along with the former Revel casino, renamed the Ocean Resort Casino.

Hard Rock's CEO made the announcement Wednesday at a news conference at the entertainment and hospitality chain's Times Square property in New York City.

The company, owned by the Seminole Indian tribe of Florida, is pumping $500 million into the boardwalk resort.

It has promised to offer over 200 nights of live music in its first year, and will display part of the world's largest collection of music memorabilia.