Barton to take up coaching role after betting ban expires

FLEETWOOD, England (AP) — Joey Barton, one of English soccer's most controversial figures, will take up his first coaching job in June once his suspension for breaching betting rules has expired.

The 35-year-old Barton has been hired as the new coach of third-tier team Fleetwood on a three-year deal.

Andy Pilley, chairman of the northern club, says Barton will bring "experience and profile" to Fleetwood and that "he has the potential to become one of the best in the new generation of coaches."

Barton started his career at Manchester City and went on to play for Newcastle, Queens Park Rangers, French side Marseille, Glasgow club Rangers and Burnley. At Burnley he was banned for 18 months for placing 1,260 bets on soccer over the last 11 years, including games he played in.

That ban expires on June 2.