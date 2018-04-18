Spouses can boost early detection for melanoma patients

CHICAGO (AP) — There's an extra bonus to marriage for melanoma patients: New research says they tend to be diagnosed in earlier more treatable stages than patients who are unmarried, widowed or divorced.

Spouses may be apt to notice suspicious moles on their partners that could signal melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. More importantly, researchers say spouses may also be inclined to nag their partners to get those moles checked out.

The findings suggest unmarried people should ask relatives or friends to do skin checks or seek frequent skin exams with dermatologists.

The study was published Wednesday in JAMA Dermatology.