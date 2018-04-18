From catchphrases to fashion: 'Scandal's' pop culture impact

NEW YORK (AP) — Say goodbye to "Scandal."

It wraps up its seventh and final season on ABC on Thursday. But the political drama starring Kerry Washington as a professional problem solver in the nation's capital will leave behind a number of contributions to pop culture.

One hallmark of the show is catchphrases like "it's handled" and "gladiators in suits." Fashion was also important thanks to a killer wardrobe worn by Washington's character, Olivia Pope.

From monochromatic white to black-and-white with pops of red or accessories like leather gloves and a white hat, Pope brought fierce style to Capitol Hill.

And it may be common now for actors to live-tweet when their show is on the air, but the actors on "Scandal" were early adopters of the trend.