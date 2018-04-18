WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--BOURNEMOUTH-MAN UNITED

BOURNEMOUTH, England — After gifting the Premier League title to Manchester City over the weekend, Manchester United looks to bounce back from its surprise loss to West Bromwich Albion by winning at Bournemouth to consolidate second place. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--SOUTHAMPTON'S STRUGGLES

Southampton has been one of the under-the-radar success stories of English soccer in recent years, managing top-eight finishes in the Premier League despite having its squad dismantled by the country's richest clubs each summer. Now, the south-coast club is staring at relegation in a sad self-implosion that appears to have crept up on it. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--WCUP-REFEREES

FLORENCE, Italy — FIFA referees supervisors Pierluigi Collina and Massimo Busacca explain the officiating process for the World Cup in Russia, where the video assistant referee (VAR) will make its tournament debut. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

BOX--PACQUIAO-MATTHYSSE

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao hasn't entirely turned his back on a 16-year working relationship with trainer Freddie Roach. The eight-division world champion said he will be trained by Restituto "Buboy" Fernandez and Raides "Nonoy" Neri for his fight against Lucas Matthysse (39-4, 36 KOs) for the World Boxing Association welterweight title in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 15, but that it was on an experimental basis. SENT: 360 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Madrid hosts Athletic Bilbao looking to stay in contention in the fight for second place in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN CUP

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Schalke hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup semifinals for a shot against Bayern Munich in the decider. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Lindor homers in native Puerto Rico as Indians top Twins 6-1. SENT: 1,550 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Holiday helps Pelicans take 2-0 lead on Trail Blazers. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Expansion Golden Knights sweep Kings to advance to 2nd round. SENT: 430 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.