Yale's Skull and Bones warns students of pranks by impostor

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Skull and Bones, the secret society at Yale University, is warning of an impostor who has called some students purporting to recruit them and then asking them to complete a humiliating challenge.

The campus society has figured prominently in books, films and conspiracy theories. Its secrecy has fueled the public's curiosity about a group that counts former Secretary of State John Kerry and both Presidents Bush among its past members.

Skull and Bones said in the notice sent through Yale's student government that it would never ask recruits to engage in uncomfortable or criminal acts.

A Yale spokesman says the university police department has received three complaints of harassing phone calls from somebody claiming to be from Skull and Bones.