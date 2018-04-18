Kosovo, Serbian business ties withstand political dispute

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Despite simmering diplomatic tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, business ties seem to be growing, with companies from both sides flocking to strike deals at a regional trade fair.

In March, political relations hit a low when Kosovo police briefly arrested and expelled a top Serbian official after he entered the country without permission. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move Serbia still rejects.

But Serbian companies were out in force at a four-day trade fair in Kosovo's capital, Pristina. On Wednesday 70 companies out of 174 present were Serbian.

Marko Cadex, of Serbia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said economic cooperation between the sides was a "success story."

Trade between Kosovo and Serbia reached 500 million euros ($618 million) in 2017.