6 police, 10 suspects killed in shootouts in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero say six police officers and ten suspects have been killed in two shootouts.

The state security spokesman says the first shootout occurred late Tuesday when a state police convoy came under attack in a town near the Pacific coast resort of Zihuatanejo.

One policeman was wounded; police returned fire and killed 10 suspected gunmen in a 30-minute battle.

In what spokesman Roberto Alvarez said may have been retaliation, gunmen later attacked a state police convoy further north, and killed six police officers.

The officers had been visiting families considered at risk, presumably because of the drug gang violence that has plagued the area.