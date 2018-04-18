Ukraine backs down on sports boycott of Russia

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has backed down on a sports boycott of neighboring Russia, a month after banning its athletes from competing there.

The Ukrainian government announced the boycott last month, citing Russian involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine and its record of doping in sports.

However, with the national wrestling team due to compete at the upcoming European championships in Russia, the boycott measure has been changed.

An updated version of the government decree, published last week, says only that the government will not fund the participation of Ukrainians in Russian competitions.

The Ukrainian Wrestling Association says it will take part in the championship in the southern Russian city of Kaspiisk. The event runs from April 30 to May 6.