FIFA Council member Constant Omari arrested for corruption

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — FIFA Council member Constant Omari has been arrested on corruption charges related to his role as president of the Congolese soccer federation.

Omari, who is also a vice president of the Confederation of African Football, was arrested Tuesday and is accused of embezzling money given to the federation by the government to help fund the Congo national team and Congolese clubs.

Omari was arrested along with two other federation officials and a sports ministry official. They are being held at the public prosecutor's office in Kinshasa.

A statement from the office of Luzolo Bambi, a special adviser to Congo President Joseph Kabila, says the four are being questioned on suspicion of embezzlement. Bambi's office also said a fifth person wanted for questioning, the president of the Congo Olympic committee, is on the run.

The 60-year-old Omari was elected to the FIFA Council in 2015.