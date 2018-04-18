Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;31;26;A t-storm around;32;26;WSW;16;73%;72%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and not as hot;32;22;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;22;WNW;27;40%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Partly sunny;30;14;W;18;22%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;Mostly sunny;17;12;E;16;78%;7%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;24;12;Partly sunny;25;13;SSE;18;57%;2%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;10;2;Partly sunny;11;3;SSE;9;51%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;20;8;Sunny;20;9;SSE;12;29%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;10;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;0;S;13;52%;5%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny, humid;32;21;NE;14;61%;28%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;23;14;Hazy sun;24;14;NNW;19;47%;32%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy and cooler;17;14;Some sun;18;14;WSW;16;56%;27%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;32;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;ESE;8;23%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;35;24;Afternoon showers;34;24;SW;8;66%;74%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;34;22;A t-storm in spots;34;22;SW;8;49%;64%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm around;35;26;S;10;65%;62%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;23;14;Hazy sunshine;20;12;NE;19;64%;23%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;Partial sunshine;26;13;ESE;20;41%;23%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds;19;11;Sun and some clouds;22;11;NW;11;52%;4%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;Partly sunny;24;12;ESE;7;62%;1%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;18;9;Mainly cloudy;17;10;ESE;10;77%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;23;15;Partly sunny;25;15;ESE;16;62%;21%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, pleasant;21;10;Partly sunny;24;10;N;16;49%;0%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;Mostly sunny;25;14;SSW;10;59%;1%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;22;12;Partly sunny;23;9;E;13;54%;61%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;24;11;Sun and some clouds;24;11;NE;9;50%;0%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;26;22;Partly sunny;28;22;ENE;9;73%;76%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer with some sun;29;17;Variable clouds;29;18;NE;8;43%;72%;7

Busan, South Korea;More sun than clouds;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;W;16;48%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and summerlike;36;17;Sunny and warm;32;18;NNE;16;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler, p.m. rain;18;11;Sun and clouds;18;11;S;12;70%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;20;Partly sunny;28;20;ESE;9;58%;39%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;37;29;Partly sunny, breezy;38;30;S;23;58%;5%;13

Chicago, United States;Cold, afternoon rain;3;1;Not as cold;7;1;NW;23;58%;0%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. t-storms;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;12;74%;64%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny, warm;16;8;SSW;7;71%;2%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;Partial sunshine;23;17;NNW;20;89%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;Mostly sunny;23;11;ENE;14;38%;26%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers, some heavy;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;S;12;84%;79%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;40;25;Hazy and hot;39;24;ENE;16;24%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;1;Mostly cloudy;20;6;SSE;21;31%;29%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;33;26;A strong t-storm;37;26;S;17;59%;47%;7

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;34;24;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;SE;6;73%;77%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Mild with some sun;17;10;Variable cloudiness;17;7;WSW;16;72%;9%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cold;9;5;A little a.m. rain;13;5;NNW;13;52%;80%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;19;15;Periods of sunshine;19;15;E;29;71%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;28;21;Low clouds may break;28;23;SSE;12;76%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;SE;9;56%;4%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;NE;11;59%;4%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A shower in the p.m.;13;5;Clouds and sun;14;5;NW;18;61%;10%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;SE;10;60%;73%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;25;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;22;E;15;72%;44%;8

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;28;23;Occasional rain;27;23;NE;26;70%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;39;26;A t-storm in spots;39;26;NE;9;27%;40%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;30;18;Partial sunshine;31;15;NW;14;41%;80%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny intervals;18;10;Sunny and pleasant;18;11;ENE;16;71%;56%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;ENE;11;69%;72%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;25;Sunny and very warm;36;27;NNE;13;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;20;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;NW;10;48%;10%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;19;5;A stray t-shower;18;6;WNW;10;43%;85%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;38;26;Hazy sun and warm;36;26;WSW;20;47%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;27;14;A t-storm in spots;27;15;SSE;10;61%;46%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;41;25;Sunny and very warm;41;25;N;15;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;19;10;Spotty showers;13;8;N;29;66%;86%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;ENE;19;61%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;34;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;W;9;65%;75%;3

Kolkata, India;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;27;Warm with hazy sun;38;27;SSW;14;51%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;25;A t-storm or two;33;24;NE;7;76%;84%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;0;Mostly sunny, mild;16;1;NE;11;44%;20%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;SW;10;76%;65%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;22;18;Partial sunshine;22;18;S;11;75%;21%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;24;12;Partly sunny;24;14;N;9;67%;9%;7

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine and warm;23;12;Partly sunny;27;12;SW;7;55%;2%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;23;10;A shower or two;19;10;ENE;12;48%;57%;7

Luanda, Angola;A little p.m. rain;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;10;78%;82%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;25;11;Warm with hazy sun;24;11;ESE;11;48%;13%;8

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;30;26;Morning showers;31;27;WSW;9;77%;92%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;29;23;Showers around;28;23;E;9;80%;83%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;26;Sunshine and nice;35;26;ENE;15;51%;42%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;NE;9;51%;3%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;10;NNE;12;20%;2%;13

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Partly sunny;29;20;S;11;56%;5%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cooler;14;8;A morning shower;12;5;N;23;68%;49%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;30;26;A morning t-storm;30;26;SSW;10;74%;84%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;Partly sunny;26;19;NE;10;65%;79%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;7;0;Cloudy with a shower;6;1;NNW;1;65%;73%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;13;7;Rain and drizzle;15;5;N;22;62%;58%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and warm;35;29;Hazy sun;35;28;WNW;13;57%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;26;15;Showers and t-storms;23;16;SSE;10;75%;90%;7

New York, United States;Some sun;14;8;A shower in the p.m.;12;3;WNW;15;60%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Warm with sunshine;30;14;W;14;33%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouding up;1;-4;Not as cold;5;-3;E;9;50%;2%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;SSW;10;52%;1%;9

Oslo, Norway;Clearing and warmer;15;3;Clouds and sun, warm;14;4;S;8;68%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, not as cold;7;-1;Rain and snow shower;5;-1;NW;16;69%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;29;25;An afternoon shower;29;25;NE;12;81%;79%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NW;18;66%;64%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;Spotty showers;30;24;NE;15;74%;76%;12

Paris, France;Some sun, pleasant;28;12;Mostly sunny;28;13;SSE;9;60%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;22;12;Periods of sun;20;12;W;11;59%;22%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;Clouds and sun;35;26;SSW;9;49%;36%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;13;80%;69%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;ESE;9;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, mild;22;7;Mostly sunny;25;10;SE;5;55%;2%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Thickening clouds;24;6;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;SW;11;60%;2%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;21;11;A little p.m. rain;22;12;SSW;11;58%;74%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;26;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;15;ESE;8;62%;4%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;A morning shower;29;23;SE;12;76%;80%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;10;8;Mostly cloudy;10;5;E;21;75%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;13;5;Clouds and sun;10;4;NW;22;70%;4%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;NE;9;62%;1%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Sunny and pleasant;33;21;E;9;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A heavy thunderstorm;24;12;Warm with hazy sun;25;13;SSW;10;59%;7%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;12;4;Sun and some clouds;12;3;NNW;13;58%;11%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;9;Sun and some clouds;17;9;W;18;64%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A t-storm in spots;29;18;ENE;15;64%;64%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;29;24;Heavy showers;29;24;ESE;23;76%;78%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;N;9;80%;64%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;24;14;Turning out cloudy;24;12;E;15;32%;26%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;SW;5;46%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;ENE;11;77%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;26;10;Clouds and sun;26;14;NNE;10;60%;11%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;5;Clouds and sun;16;6;NE;8;55%;8%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;22;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;SW;10;39%;1%;8

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Sunny, nice and warm;26;16;SE;15;53%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;11;77%;94%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;21;8;Partly sunny, mild;21;9;W;10;64%;44%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;29;24;Lots of sun, nice;29;24;ENE;24;63%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, warm;15;7;Partly sunny;18;11;WSW;10;54%;4%;4

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;23;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;NNW;14;60%;55%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;26;18;Partly sunny;29;20;ESE;14;56%;0%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;10;4;Clouds and sun;11;4;WNW;16;72%;56%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;13;6;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;7;W;9;52%;19%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Brilliant sunshine;18;5;Partly sunny, nice;20;6;NNW;11;52%;25%;6

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;19;11;ESE;14;26%;3%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;32;19;Sunny, not as warm;26;17;WSW;12;56%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;13;Heavy thunderstorms;26;12;ESE;6;53%;60%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Morning rain;18;11;Mostly sunny;21;13;S;18;60%;8%;9

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;6;0;Cloudy and windy;4;-2;NNW;30;68%;59%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny intervals;20;15;Partly sunny;21;15;NE;14;73%;5%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;22;13;Partly sunny;21;13;NNE;10;69%;33%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;18;7;High clouds and warm;21;1;N;19;25%;16%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;13;4;Decreasing clouds;14;7;E;7;50%;33%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine, pleasant;22;10;Mostly sunny;24;10;NNE;10;50%;1%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;35;23;ENE;8;45%;63%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;15;8;Plenty of sun;15;4;NNW;23;55%;12%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, mild;19;9;Partly sunny, mild;20;6;NNW;22;47%;1%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, cooler;12;8;Mostly sunny;18;15;NW;31;67%;17%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;37;24;Warm with some sun;37;24;W;11;42%;10%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and nice;20;5;Turning out cloudy;21;8;E;6;35%;44%;8

